Norma Louise Brumbaugh

Norma Louise (Bright) Brumbaugh went to be with her Savior Oct. 24, 2020.

She was born in Munroe County, Tennessee, the youngest of ten children to John Erskin and Alva Mae Bright on Feb. 23, 1941.

A lifetime resident of Carroll County, she graduated from Carrollton High School in 1959. On Feb. 15, 1961, Norma married her husband, Walter Lynn Brumbaugh. They have spent the last 60 years together.

She was a loving wife and mother who devoted her life to her family.

Norma is survived by her husband and her three children, Shaun (Lori) Brumbaugh of Cabot, PA, Nena (Scott) Meinke of Lynchburg, VA, and Anna (John) Cass of Medina, Ohio; one sister, Loretta (Raymond) Noble of Lakeland, FL; and nine grandchildren, Louise and Kaylynn Brumbaugh, Elly (Kyle) Metzger, Evan, Anna and Layne Meinke, and Caleb, Corina and Cade Cass; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Her family is confident that she is in heaven because of her faith and devotion to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her heart’s desire would be that you would come to know Him too.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church near Carrollton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service in the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Gideons International c/o Charlie Brogan, 3141 Plane Rd. SE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with arrangements.