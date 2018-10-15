Norma N. Watt, 30

Norma Naydine Watt, 30, of Malvern, passed away at Aultman Hospital on October 14, 2018. Norma was born in Alliance, OH on April 25, 1988 to Norman Watt Sr. and Lisa Smith.

Norma studied Graphic Arts at the Buckeye Career and worked as a Home Health Aide.

Norma is survived by her mother, Lisa Smith of Malvern; sisters, Nichole (Michael) Knowles of Dover and Cheri Watt of Springfield IL; brother, Gilbert Watt of Carrollton; and grandfather, David Cavelli of Malvern.

Norma was preceded in death by her father Norman Watt, Sr. and a brother, Norman Walter Watt, Jr.; grandparents, Gilbert Watt, Sr., Norma Lee Watt, Mary Elizabeth Cavelli, Sheldon Wiley Smith, Sr. and Renate Smith.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018 from 9-11 a.m. at Deckman Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern OH. Private graveside services will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery immediately following.

