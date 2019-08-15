Olive M. Wright, 78, of Carrollton and formerly Minerva, died Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019 in the Carroll Health Care Center.

She was born June 24, 1941 in East Palestine to John and Dorothy (Moore) Randolph.

She worked at Minerva Eldercare for 30 years and the Mayle Homes for five years. She was also a former member of the Augusta Chapter Order of the Eastern Star.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Wright Jr., who died in 2016; a sister, Janet Wilkeson; and brothers, David and Gary Randolph.

She is survived by 5 children, Richard (Carol) Wright of East Liverpool, Melanie Griffith (William Young) of Canton, Kimberly (Jim) Fowler of Dellroy, Sharlene (John) McFadden of Pattersonville, and Chuck (Denee) Wright III of Minerva; 3 sisters, Dorothy Green of East Liverpool, Mary (Willy) Wagner of FL, and Jean Ann (Tim) Mick of New Philadelphia; a brother, Bernie Randolph of East Liverpool; 8 grandchildren; and 7 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Friday, Aug. 16 at 6 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Pastors Robert and Kim Gadd officiating. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 4-6 p.m. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.