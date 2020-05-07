Orlou Roberta Moore Lotz passed away April 7, 2020 at her home in Collierville, TN, and entered her eternal resting place in the home of her Lord and Savior, joining her husband, Gilbert Murray Lotz, who preceded her in passing in August of 1993.

Roberta, also known affectionately as Grandma, Berta, Nanalou, was born in Carroll County, Ohio on Feb. 20, 1925, the only child of Robert and Sarah Orlou Chase Moore.

She resided in Carrollton, Ohio until the fall of 1960 when she and her family, along with her mother, relocated to Whitehaven, TN.

Roberta and Gilbert were founding members Our Savior Lutheran Church in Whitehaven, TN, and remained active members of the church for many years. Roberta was a very active individual, maintaining memberships in many organizations and holding a variety of offices in the organizations, some of which were Daughters of the American Revolution, Colonial Dames, Magna Carta Society, Eastern Star, National Society of New England Women, Sons & Daughters of the Pilgrims, and Tennessee Society of USD 1812. Most recently, and for the past 25 years, she has been a communicant of Faith Lutheran Church in Collierville.

In addition to her family, Roberta’s greatest loves were her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and the United States of America. She was a true American, having supported her husband and America while they were engaged in World War II.

She leaves behind to honor her memory, her son, Terry M. Lotz (Linda) of Collierville, TN; her daughter and long-time caregiver, Sharon J. Charlton (Everett); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

The family will hold a private service and burial, with a celebration of life to follow at some future time.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Faith Lutheran Church in Collierville or another worthy organization.

Thanks to all who have offered prayers and well-being to the family.