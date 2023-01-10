Oscar Allen Addis Jr., dedicated husband, father, grandpa, and friend of many passed away on Jan. 7, 2023.

He was born to Oscar and Marilyn (Dawson) Addis on Sept. 12, 1954, in Canton, Ohio.

Oscar was a gifted athlete who grew up playing little league baseball, football, and running track for his alma mater, Canton South High School, where he graduated in 1972. Oscar met the love of his life, Darlean (Green) at CSHS, thanks to the epic matchmaking skills of his best friend, Hunter Keeton. After graduation, he attended Marietta College on a football scholarship to obtain his teaching degree. Oscar loved coaching and showed his exemplary ability to connect with kids as a football and baseball coach for most of his life, with Darlean as his scorekeeper. He extended his mentoring talents by teaching auto body/collision repair where he started at North Canton High School, then to Alliance High School for a few years before ending up at his beloved Canton South where he retired 36 years later. Further down the road, Oz and Darlean established the Augusta Baseball Association in Augusta, Ohio so that his children would have the ability to play baseball/softball with their friends, which was an act of love for the entire community. He was the grounds keeper of that Augusta baseball field until he passed, so that his grandkids would always have a place to play ball. Oscar was a man of many accomplishments, but his greatest source of pride and happiness was his family. Oscar married Darlean in 1975 and together they built the family that they loved, their 3 children, Oscar III, Jennifer, and Matthew. Oscar loved being a husband and a father, but absolutely adored being PapPap. Luke was his little best friend that he taught to hunt, fish, shoot, weld, fix cars, build decks, play baseball, and cook. He loved Luke as his third son. He was given two more grandchildren with Olivia and Avery, who brought more joy into his life and completed his perfect family. He enjoyed teaching them how to garden, watching Olivia play soccer, and spending time with both girls in the fruit tree orchard.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Marilyn Addis; in-laws, Norman and Ida Mabel Green; sisters-in-law, Nancy Green and Myra Wesley; and many great relatives and friends along the way.

Left to cherish his memory and grieve the loss of such a tremendous man will be the love of his life for 51 years, Darlean; his children, Oscar (Veronica), Matthew (Abbey), Jennifer and Luke; his grandchildren, Luke, Olivia, and Avery; sisters, Cathi (John) Cindia and Barbara Joan Addis-Looman; brothers, Rick (Karen) and Mark (Julie) Addis and Melvin Green; many nieces, nephews, and extended members of the family. Art Baughman was a very close friend whose friendship was greatly valued. Lastly, to his longest and best friend, Hunter (Rosemary) Keeton, thank you for helping him find his soulmate and for always being his ‘go to’ guy.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Sanders Funeral Home, 218 E. Nassau St., East Canton, OH 44730.

Friends may call Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, 5-7 p.m. with masonic service.

Interment will be at Augusta Christian Church Cemetery in Augusta, Ohio, where he will be able to watch over his baseball field.

