Oscar Lee Kohl, 80, of Bowerston (Leavittsville), Ohio, died early Wednesday morning, Feb. 2, 2022, at home following a brief illness with the love of his life by his side.

He was born May 22, 1941, in Minerva, Ohio, and was the son of the late Ferdinand William and Jennie Marie (Gilbert) Kohl.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers Ferdinand, Charlie, and Richard Kohl, and two sisters, Irene Nolan, and Rose Pierce.

He retired from American Steel Foundries in Alliance, Ohio in 2000 after 31 years of service. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He planted a magnificent garden each year and canned everything that he could harvest. He was a former assistant fire chief for the Augusta Township Volunteer Fire Department for many years and was active in that role. He worked with Marvin Hutto on his Augusta Township farm where he was taught to plaster houses. He relished his role while working on many farms over the years, but he found a home away from home on the Ross A. Mills Farms in Pattersonville, Ohio. The highlight of multiple summers was when he had the opportunity to camp at Guilford Lake with long-time friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Mariam Renee (Barringer) Kohl, whom he married Aug. 19, 1967 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church; three daughters, Missy (Spouse Tanya) Kohl of Malvern, Ohio, Mrs. Jennie (Don) Minor of Carrollton, Ohio, and Mrs. Shelley (Ed) Huff of Bowerston (Leavittsville); two sisters, Shirley Gaddy of Canton, Ohio, and Mrs. Norma (Donald) Linhart of Waynesburg, Ohio; grandchildren, Allan Wood of Malvern, Ohio, Rebecca Minor (fiance Russell Wolfe III) of Carrollton, Jessie Wood of Canton, Elizabeth Minor of Irmo, SC, Zachary Collins of Carrollton, Josh (Kimmy) Straight of East Sparta, Ohio, Ryan (Haley) Evans of Canton, Lindsay Huff of Strasburg, Ohio, and Shelby Huff of Sherrodsville, Ohio; an honorary grandson, Jason Greathouse of Malvern, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Michael Zellers officiating.

Calling hours will be held Monday from 11 a.m. until time of services at 1 p.m. in the funeral home.

