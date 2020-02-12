Oscar Lloyd Gartrell, 85, of Salineville, died early Tuesday morning Feb. 11, 2020 at Salem Regional Hospital with his daughter by his side.

He was born in Leesville, Ohio, Sept. 18, 1934, a son of the late Oscar and Minnie Sharp Gartrell.

Oscar lived all his life in this area, graduating in 1953 from Conotton Valley High School. He then earned his BA degree from Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. He was a teacher at Southern Local School District for 36 years and taught at Carrollton School District for two years. He taught music, directed the marching band, concert band, and the choir. He also wrote the music for the Southern Local School Fight Song and Alma Mater. He was a member of the Salineville Calvary United Presbyterian Church, in which he was a session member. Oscar was also a member of the Salt Festival Committee for more than 20 years. He was Past Master of the Salineville Masonic Lodge 348 and a 32nd degree Mason Scottish Rite Valley of Steubenville. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club for many years and was also the Community Choir Director. He was inducted into the Salineville-Southern Local Athletic Hall of Fame Inaugural Class 2004 for writing the school’s Fight Song and Alma Mater. He worked tirelessly in the Salineville Food Pantry. He also worked in the Salineville Post Office, as a Sky Bank courier, and carpenter. He was a gracious and kind gentleman who was loved by all.

Oscar will be sadly missed by his daughter, Beth Gartrell at home; one granddaughter, Deanna Gartrell and fiancée Steffen Portik of Painesville, Ohio; two great granddaughters, Cayden and Rylan Portlik of Painesville, Ohio; two sisters-in-law, Diane (John Naylor) Moore of Salineville, Ohio and Joyce Guess of Columbus, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Richard (Jessica) Moore of TX, Norman (Dawn) Guess of NC, Melissa (Chris Reeves) Moore of Clifton Park, NY and Gary and Terry Naylor of Salineville.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Uneta Hoey Gartrell; two infant brothers, Wilbur and William Gartrell; and two sisters, Gertrude Gartrell and Ruth Lightell.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Kerr-Pastore Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Allmon officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Family and friends may call at the funeral home Friday, Feb. 12, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. A Masonic Service will be held at 7 p.m.

Memorial contributions can be made in Oscar’s name to the Salineville Kiwanis Club and the Salineville Community Food Pantry.