P. Blaine “Blackie” Albaugh, 94, of Amsterdam, passed away Thursday afternoon Nov. 1, 2018, at Trinity Medical Center West in Steubenville.

He was born May 13, 1924, in Amsterdam, son of the late Harry and Beryl Polen Albaugh.

Blackie was an Army veteran of the European Theater in World War II and was a recipient of the Silver Star. A retired coal miner with the Y&O Coal Mine, he was also a member of the Amsterdam VFW.

Surviving him are his son, John (Barbara) Albaugh of North Carolina; daughter, Martha (Paul) McKibben of Amsterdam; five grandchildren, Sean (Tina) Myers, Jonathan (Natalie) Albaugh, Erik Myers, Trevor Albaugh, Laura Dean; six great grandchildren, Vanessa, Maread, Hailey, Nathaniel, Evelyn, Blaine; and a sister, Sara Fankhousen of Minerva.

Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte, in 2005; two brothers and two sisters.

Funeral services will be Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, at 11 a.m. in Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam. Burial will follow in Simmons Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the funeral home.