Pamela K. (Oser) Yingling, 70, of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday morning, June 16, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton.

Born Aug. 4, 1949 in Barberton, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Mildred Garman Oser

Pamela attended St. Phillip Elementary, St. James Middle School and Northwest High School. In 1970, she completed nursing training at Timken Mercy. She married Joseph N. Yingling on June 19, 1971 at St. George Catholic Church in Clinton, Ohio. Her and Joseph lived in Canal Fulton until 1985, when they moved to Carrollton.

Pamela attended Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, where her faith, belief, and love for God was unwavering and limitless. She enjoyed spending time gardening, crocheting, family, teaching family how to bake (especially chocolate chip cookies), and on her faith and belief.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; four children, Daniel J. (Christie) Yingling, Scott J. (Tonya) Yingling, Cynthia A. (Demetrius) Carrothers, and Nicholas J. (Loretta) Yingling; ten grandchildren; four step grandchildren; and an older brother, Richard (Juanita) Oser of Calabash, NC.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 (their 49th wedding anniversary) at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church with Fr. Jonas Shell officiating. Burial will follow in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery near New Harrisburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pamela’s name to Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.