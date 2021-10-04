Pastor John T. Maley, 93, of Dover, Ohio, and a former Dellroy area resident, passed away Thursday afternoon, Sept. 30, 2021, in the Park Village Health Care Center at Dover surrounded by his family.

He was born Feb. 11, 1928, in North Industry, Ohio, and was the son of the late Forest J. and Leora (Parsons) Maley.

Tom and his wife, Gerry would have been married 69 years this coming November 22.

John served in the U.S. Navy Seabees in the Philippines during World War II. He also served aboard the Navy destroyer U.S.S. Buck during the Korean Conflict. He served the Lord as a Pastor for 40 years in various churches. Tom and his wife, Gerry also served in the mission field in the Philippines. He retired from the Timken Company in 1978 after 30 years of service.

Even though Tom has many accomplishments in this life, he boasted only in Jesus Christ as his Savior. Ephesians 2:8-9 KJV – “For by grace are ye saved through faith; and that not of yourselves: it is the gift of God: Not of works, lest any man should boast.”

He is survived by his beloved wife, Gerry of Dover; his three children, Mrs. Suzan (David) Palmer of Dover, Tom Maley of New Philadelphia, Ohio, and Mrs. Charity (Vince) Mizell of Town Creek, AL; his four grandchildren, Mrs. Melissa (Greg) Riegsecker of Stow, Ohio, Matthew (Nina) Palmer of Dallas, TX, Mrs. Alicia (Craig) Earley of Germantown, TN, and Mrs. Jessica (Michael) Blanchard of Nashville, TN, and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Forest and Leora Maley, and two brothers, Sydney Maley and James Maley.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at the Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery near New Harrisburg with Pastor Steve Rutledge officiating.

The Carroll County combined units of the American Legion, D.A.V., and V.F.W. will present military honors.

A private visitation will be observed by the family in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home in Sherrodsville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John’s memory may be made to the Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box #3000, Boone, North Carolina 28607.

