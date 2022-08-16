Patricia E. Moyer (Pat), 80, of East Canton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Aug. 13, 2022.

She was born May 3, 1942, the daughter of William and Lucille Schrecengost.

Pat loved life, her family, friends, and her grandchildren. She loved to camp, fish, hunt, play cards, and embroidery, just to mention a few. Many family and friends will miss her baking, especially her homemade bread and pies. She was known for her kind heart and unlimited generosity, giving to anyone that needed. Pat was known for her humor and her silly unique one-liners. She was a long-time member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion, V.F.W. and Army – Navy Auxiliary #1980.

Pat is survived by her daughters, Rebecca, Rhonda, and Crystal (David); her son, Jeffrey (Trena) Moyer; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; a sister, Hazel; 3 brothers, Brigg, Hale and James.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph (Moe); her father and mother; 3 brothers and 4 sisters; and a granddaughter, Nakia Leigh.

Calling hours will be Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home.

The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. with burial in Scroggsfield Cemetery.