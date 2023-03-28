Patricia H. Flenniken, 76, passed away March 23, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born April 7, 1946 to the late Robert and Margaret (nee Morrow) Longsworth in Canton, Ohio.

Patricia was a graduate of Augusta Local Schools and valedictorian of the class of 1964. She went on to earn a degree in English from Ohio University where she graduated with honors. She then obtained a master’s degree in English from the University of Akron, followed by a second master’s degree in Clinical Christian Counseling from Ashland Theological Seminary. Patricia was a member of the American Association of Christian Counselors and was known for her love of family, friends, and Jesus.

Patricia was a warm and gentle soul, and people were comfortably drawn to her through her effortless humor and great wit. A compassionate and trusted confidant, she listened with genuine care and provided instinctive comfort to everyone she met. As a devoted grandmother, she wrote creative stories for her grandchildren and cherished playing with them and reading to them.

With uncommon grace, Patricia endured the relentless pain of a prolonged chronic illness, and in true form she provided emotional support to those caring for her. Her life was rooted in a faith that deepened and grew luminous through the years.

To her loved ones she imparted unfaltering affection and ahead of her passing she wrote, “Make sure they know how I love Jesus and that I am HOME with Him – helping Him prepare the place for you! I am love because HE IS LOVE.”

Patricia is survived by Eric, her loving spouse of 23 years; daughter, Kara Herriage Mumaw; grandchildren, Joel Mumaw, Ella Mumaw; son, Andrew Herriage; grandson, Jackson Herriage; stepchildren, Quinn (Lana) Flenniken, Meegan Flenniken (husband Eric Odell), Erin (Locke) Brillhart, Bradley (Melissa) Herriage, Drew Herriage, JoMarie (Marty) Anderson; nephew, Eric (Pascale) Longsworth; five nieces, Margaret “Margie” (Rick) Flood, Ann (Daniel) Longsworth Orr, Megan (John) Schuliger, Maura Allen, Tara DeRouen; step-grandchildren, Aidan Flenniken, Masen Odell, Riley Odell, Kieran Brillhart, Cadel Brillhart; brother, Robert (Carol) Longsworth; two sisters, Margaret “Peggy” (Cromer – deceased) Smith, Sara “Sally” Allen.

Patricia was preceded in death by her first husband, James H. Herriage, and brother, Samuel Longsworth.

For date and time of service and to give online condolences, visit www.carlsonfuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Patricia’s name to Samaritan’s Purse or The Children’s Center of Medina County.

Care for Patricia was entrusted to Carlson Funeral Homes and Cremation Services in Medina.