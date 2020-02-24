Patricia J. Fry, 85, of Carrollton, died Friday morning Feb. 21, 2020 at the Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

Born March 28, 1934 in New Kensington, PA, she was a daughter of the late David and Thelma I. Smith Hildebrand.

Patricia was a member of the Church of God in Carrollton.

She is survived by one son, Michael (Lois) Fry of Carrollton; a daughter, Cheri (James) Harris of Dover; five grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; a brother, Jacob Hildebrand; and a sister, Peggy Lou Goff.

Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Dean Fry, on Dec. 30, 2015, and two sisters and a brother.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Carrollton Church of God on Moody Avenue with Pastor Jarron Fry officiating. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton. Visitation will be Saturday at the church from 10 a.m. until time of service.