Patricia J. Hornberger, 90

Patricia Jane Hornberger passed away at the age of 90 on April 19, 2020.

Born in Canal Fulton, Ohio, on April 12, 1930 to Esther and Ralph Hardgrove, she would soon become the big sister to Pauline (Kropff) and Marvin Hardgrove. Pat relished being the big sister for all of her life.

At Capital University, Pat majored in elementary education and went on to teach children in the Jackson Local and Carrollton Exempted Village Schools. She often spoke of “enjoying every minute” of her teaching career.

Pat married Richard Hornberger in 1951.

Their young family moved to Carrollton, Ohio early in their marriage to make their careers, build a home, and raise their family.

Pat was the proud mother of their three daughters, Kay (Bob) Wylie, Kerry (Jerry) Teeter, and Kristine (Lee) Rutledge.

She will be sorely missed by her daughters and her grandchildren, Joseph Teeter, Adam (Larissa) Teeter, Jennifer (Andy) Thompson, William Rutledge, Cody (Alexandra) Rutledge, and Taylor (Yeri) Rutledge, as well as by her five great-grandchildren.

After Pat completed her career, she thoroughly enjoyed traveling with her friends and socializing through her involvement with Delta Kappa Gamma, Carrollton Book Club, and Red Hats. In her later life, Pat got much joy out of listening to books, eating most anything chocolate, and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Indians.

We are extremely grateful to the Centreville Village community for their good care of Pat in her final years.

A private graveside service will be held for Patricia at the Canal Fulton Cemetery, where she will be interred.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to honor Pat’s love of education to the Bell-Heron Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 123, Carrollton, Ohio 44615, or honor the kindness of Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care, CrossroadsHospice.com.