Patricia Jean Magee, 91, of Malvern, passed away at her residence Monday, July 18, 2022.

Patricia was born Nov. 30, 1930, in Canton, Ohio to Edwin and Mary (Hochgesang) Godwin.

Patricia attended the Mission Baptist Temple in Stow. She worked for Jones Medical Industries in Canton for 25 years.

Patricia is survived by her three daughters, Beth (Michael) Howell of Malvern, Barbara Maple of Akron, and Nancy Miller of Malvern; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by a son, Robert Magee; two brothers, Raymond Godwin and Richard Godwin; and three sisters, Elsie Harris, Midge McCullough, and Gloria Holden.

A memorial service will be held at Mission Baptist Temple, 4163 Kent Road, Stow, Ohio, on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. with Pastor Ryan Gilin of Mission Baptist Temple officiating.Cremains will be buried later at New Harrisburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that favorite memories of Patricia be sent to the family at P.O. Box 882, Malvern, Ohio, or added to the online guestbook.

