Patricia M. Ritchie, 54

Patricia “Patty” M. Ritchie, 54, of Onalaska, TX, passed away in the comfort of her home, Nov. 3, 2019, after a brief and sudden illness.

Patricia was born Dec. 5, 1964 in Martin’s Ferry, Ohio.

She was the daughter to Diana Spicer and Noah Boggess (deceased).

In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband of 30 years, Wendell Ritchie II of TX; a son, Michael Spicer of TX; a daughter, Bridgett Ritchie of TX; three sisters, Diane Johnson of Canton, OH, Teresa (Mike) Crawford and Alissa Boggess of Minerva; a brother, Terry Boggess of VA; and a grandson, Gaige Spicer.

She was preceded in death by Jeff Boggess, Dale Boggess, Debbie Davisson, David Boggess and Alice Boggess.

She was loved by many and will be missed by all.

Calling hours are from 10-11 a.m. at the Allmon-Dugger-Cotton Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Funeral services are following at 11 a.m. with Rev. Grace Baughman officiating. Burial will be at Simmons Ridge.