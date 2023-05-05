Patricia “Pat” Ann Pontuti of Mesquite, Nevada, and formally of Carrollton, Ohio, after a long and fulfilled life, continued her journey on May 3, 2023.

Pat was born May 6, 1938, in Perrysville, Ohio to the late Donald and Leona (Umpleby) Haugh.

After working for the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services and the Village of Carrollton, she concluded her professional career as the first full-time treasurer for the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Carrollton.

Her favorite activities included raising her four children, golfing, entertaining family and friends, and traveling. She truly enjoyed her furry friends, wildlife, and the natural beauty of the west.

She leaves behind her husband and soul mate, Lawrence “Larry”, whom she married Friday the 13th, Jan. 1995. She is also survived by Larry’s children, Kevin (Lexi) Pontuti of Stockton, CA, Karen (Michael) Arbogast of Wooster, Ohio, Denise Pontuti of Canton, Ohio, Diane Pontuti of Canton, Ohio, and Pat’s two daughters, Lori (Lou Gardella) Brumbaugh of Garfield Heights, Ohio, and Amy (Jerry) Smithers of Grand Rapids, Ohio.

Pat was preceded in death by her sons, Rick Brumbaugh, Ron Brumbaugh and her brother, Richard (Rosemary) Haugh.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, if you choose, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

Pat’s arrangements are entrusted to Star Mortuary, Mesquite, NV. www.starmortuary.com.