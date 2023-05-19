Patricia “Pat” M. Bendle, of Bergholz, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at Schoenbrunn Healthcare Center in New Philadelphia, Ohio, surrounded by her family.

Born Oct. 31, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Frank Rest and Amelia (Delle Fate) Repella.

Pat received her RN degree from West Virginia Northern College. She worked as a registered nurse at St. John’s Medical Center and Ohio Valley Hospital in Steubenville, Ohio as a maternity nurse. Later in her career, she worked at Dixon Nursing Home and was a charge nurse. She retired from East Liverpool Nursing Home to care for her beloved husband, Fred, when he was sick. She truly loved being a nurse and serving her patients. Pat attended the Amsterdam Church of God where she also was a Sunday school teacher for 16 years earlier in her life. Pat and her husband were fond collectors of antiques and spent many hours traveling, finding treasures together.

Pat is survived by her husband, Fred, whom she married Aug. 1,1958. She also is survived by her 4 children, Bradley (Sue) Bendle of Hartville, Ohio, Dr. Gregory (Marsha) Bendle of New Philadelphia, Ohio, Jeffery (Ann) Bendle of Bergholz, Ohio, and Camille Bendle of Lakewood, Ohio. There are six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren surviving. Also, Pat is survived by one sister, Judy Houston of California, and one brother, Vladimir Repella of Arkansas.

Pat was preceded in death by her mother, Amelia Rest Repella and her stepfather, John Repella.

In accordance with Pat’s wishes, there will be a private family service.

Contributions may be made to any local food bank or veteran organization.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted the family with services.