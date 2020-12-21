Patricia “Patsy” Ossler, 84, of Augusta, died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.

She was born Jan. 4, 1936 in New Athens to Howard W. and Ella May (Kirkpatrick) McFadden.

She retired from the Carrollton Friendship Center. She is a member of the Stillfork Presbyterian Church in Augusta where she was a former Elder, Clerk of Session and Choir Director. She was a Carroll County 4-H Advisor for over 30 years and on the State 4-H Advisory Council for several years. She loved to crochet and sew and gave sewing lessons at the church for many years and shared these talents with many over the years. She graduated from Augusta High School in 1953.

She is survived by her husband, John “Jack” Ossler whom she married June 16, 1953; two daughters, Christina K. Lipari of Augusta, and Vicki (Homer) Hull of Carrollton; son, Gary (Jackie) Ossler of Kempner, TX; daughter-in-law, Linda Ossler of Carrollton; 23 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by a son, Jack Ossler; 3 sisters, Mary Evelyn Gray, Helen Irene Keyser and Barbara Jean Phyllis and 2 brothers, John McFadden and Howard Dwight McFadden.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 12 noon in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Rev. Ryan Hale officiating.

Burial will be in Augusta Cemetery.

Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to services from 10 a.m. to 12 noon Wednesday.

For those unable to attend, services will be streamed on the funeral home Facebook site.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.