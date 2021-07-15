Patricia (Patti Copeland) Snyder, 73, of Land O Lakes, FL, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Amarillo, Tx, following a stroke she suffered July 7, 2021.

She was born Sept. 26, 1947, to the late Leonard (Bud) Copeland and Neva (Arbogast) Copeland.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, J. Richard Snyder, whom she married Oct. 8, 1977; son, Michael Bell of Atwood Lake; daughter, Lori Gwizdak of Greenville, GA; stepson, Hunter (Randi) Snyder of Carrollton; 5 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren and 2 great granddaughters; one brother, Lenny Copeland of Scio; one sister, Kathy (Dan) Shawver of Scio; father-in-law, Dick Snyder, and sister-in-law, JoDee (Dale) Myers of Jewett.

Preceding her in death were her son, Patrick David Bell; sister-in-law, Sharon Copeland and mother-in-law, Jody Snyder.

There are no services planned.