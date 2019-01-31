Patrick A. Bentley, 69

Patrick Airden Bentley, 69, of Carrollton, passed away at Cleveland Clinic Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019.

Patrick was born in Man, WV May 26, 1949 to Pat Malone and Goldie Marie (Dempsey) Bentley.

Patrick worked for Republic Storage Systems and had served as the President of Steelworkers Union 2345. He was also a member of the Augusta Masonic Lodge #504, the York rite of New Philadelphia, and the Scottish Rite. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

Patrick is survived by two sons, Christopher (Julia) Bentley of Carrollton and Jeffrey (Amilcar) Guzman-Bentley of Vallejo, CA; a granddaughter, Lakota Bentley; two brothers, Preston Bentley of Malvern and Michael Bentley of New Philadelphia, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Patrick was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; a sister, Connie Bentley; and a brother, Ronald Bentley.

Following cremation, Masonic services will be held at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home, 434 W. Main St., Malvern, Ohio, Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at 3 p.m. Visitation will be held Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at Deckman-Bartley Funeral Home.

