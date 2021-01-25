Patsy June Breckenridge, 78, passed away Jan. 22, 2021.

She was born to the late Wayne and Ruth Roof on June 28, 1942 in Dellroy, Ohio and was a 1960 graduate of Carrollton High School.

She married Larry Breckenridge on April 12, 1964. They moved from Carrollton to North Canton, Ohio, and she would reside there her entire life. Patsy was a working mother of two. She worked at Citizen Savings Bank, Redicon Corp., and Bluegrass Irrigation and Lighting, all in the greater Canton area.

Patsy loved watching sports. Kids to pros, young and old, boy and girls, it did not matter. She enjoyed it all. Her greatest passions were her kids and grandkids and their pursuits. There was never a practice, game or event that she would not attend. She always came with a smile, a word of support, a bottle of Gatorade and a bag of candy.

Surviving is her husband, Larry; children, Michael (Laurel) Breckenridge of Wooster and Renee Mayle of North Canton; grandchildren, Cameron, Connor and Kylie; and brother, Jerry (Donna) Roof of North Canton.

Due to the current pandemic and for the safety of others, there will be a private service to take place at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to express our gratitude to the doctors and nurses in the critical care unit at Aultman Hospital. Their personal and compassionate care to Patsy and her family was truly appreciated.