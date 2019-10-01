Patty J. Rector, 84, of Canton and formerly Malvern, died Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care.

She was born Aug. 12, 1935 in Jackson, WV to Clay Kelley Rowley and Georgia (Dillon) Scarberry.

She graduated from Ravenswood High School in West Virginia. She was a member of the Minerva Church of Christ and loved spending her time with her cats and doing artwork and painting.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell Rector Sr., whom she married Nov. 27, 1953; a daughter, Beverly Joy (Thad) Burford of Newport News, VA; a son, Darrell (Susan) Rector Jr. of Fredericksburg, VA; a sister, Joanne Wright of Beaver, PA; 6 grandchildren, Talan (Sarah), Kara (Taylor), Joshua, Jeremiah (Noel), Kristen (Matthew), and Matthew (Kelsie); 9 great-grandchildren, Skyler, Marley, Jovie, Lorra, Lanah, Konrad, Hailey, Cameron and Addison, and her 3 loving cats, Misty, Rocky and Little Bit.

She is preceded in death by 4 brothers, Gerald, Doyle, Dick and David; and a great-granddaughter, Kahlan.

Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 4 at 1 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Mr. Marty Martin officiating. Burial will be held at Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern. Calling hours will be 1 hour prior to the service from 12-1 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Minerva Church of Christ, P.O. Box 158, Minerva, OH 44657 or to the Carroll County Animal Protective League, P.O. Box 353, Carrollton, OH 44615. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.