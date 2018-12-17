Patty Kay McClain, 78, of 28 Sherrod Ave., Sherrodsville, OH, died suddenly Sunday afternoon, Dec. 16, 2018 in Aultman Hospital Emergency Room at Canton.

She was born May 26, 1940 in Sherrodsville, and was the daughter of the late William Forrest “Sonny” and Rachel May Caldwell Sharp. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret “June” Conrad and a brother, Jack L. Sharp.

For many years, Patty Kay was employed as a secretary for the former Puskarich Mining Company at Sherrodsville. She retired in 2009 from the former TestAmerica Laboratories in North Canton after 20 years of service. A community-minded lifetime resident of Sherrodsville, she served for many years as a member of the Sherrodsville Village Council. She faithfully supported all of the local organizations by her participation and attendance of their events. She was a faithful fan of the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Cavaliers. She attended many of the euchre games held at the Sherrodsville Lions Club and looked forward to her weekly Thursday lunch gathering with her friends and family. A weekly highlight, she often attended dinner gatherings on Friday evenings with her friends Jim and Susan Girard and Amy McCormick. Patty Kay was a 1957 graduate of Conotton Valley High School. Friends of Patty Kay’s knew she could most often be found in her favorite place … sitting on her front porch at her residence. She was very family oriented and was always willing to join the activities involving her children, grandchildren, and her great-granddaughter.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Lisa R. and Eric Sanford; a son, Edward Bradley “Brad” McClain; her sister and brother-in-law Susan and Kenny Smalley; a grandson, Eric (friend Meagan Caswell) Sanford; a granddaughter, Rachel (friend Keith Imes) Sanford; and her great-granddaughter, Emilee Sanford, all of Sherrodsville.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 21, 2018 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment will follow in the Sherrodsville Memorial Gardens. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 5-8 p.m. in the funeral home. Contributions in Patty Kay’s memory may be made to the Village of Sherrodsville, C/O P.O. Box 31, Sherrodsville, Ohio 44675-0031. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.