Paul D. Wood, 84, of Minerva, died Friday, Dec. 28, 2018, in Aultman Hospital.

He was born Nov. 18, 1934 in North Georgetown to Willis and Pearl (Ruff) Wood.

He was a product engineer for PCC for 41 years and President of the TRW employees Association for several years and was one of the five original organizers of the Minerva Area Federal Credit Union. He is a member of the Minerva First Presbyterian Church where he was a deacon for many years and served as Chairman of the Building and Grounds Committee and member of the Budget and Finance Committee. He enjoyed working around the church, playing golf and watching Cleveland Sports Teams and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

He married Eileen Grimes on Aug. 22, 1954, who passed away May 19, 2011. He is also preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bruce Creager; a sister, Bernice Kuhns; and 2 brothers, Wilbur and Kenneth Wood.

He is survived by 3 children; Darlene Creager of Kent, Rodney “Butch” (Beth) Wood of Carrollton, Mike (Jane) Wood of Hampstead, NC; a brother, Donald (Lois) Wood of Salem; 11 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.