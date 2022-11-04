Paul E. Barnhouse, 80, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Altercare of Louisville.

He was born Jan. 10, 1942, in Perrysville, Ohio, to the late Charles and Lona (Arbogast) Barnhouse.

Paul was a graduate of Scio High School and a former member of the U.S. National Guard and Army Reserves. He retired from The Timken Company after 34 years of service. He was a member of North Industry Christian Church where he formerly served as a deacon and assisted with the funeral dinners. He was a member of the Golden Lodge.

He is preceded in death by his son, John Barnhouse; and one brother, Richard Barnhouse.

Paul is survived by his loving wife, Mary Jane (Downard), to whom he was married 60 years; three children, Timothy (Sherri) Barnhouse, Michael (Casey) Barnhouse and Amy (Harry) Risher; a daughter-in-law, Joanne Barnhouse; seven grandchildren, Chris, Alicia, Victoria, Travis, Jessica, Gavin and Andy (Lyndee); and two great-grandchildren, Logan and Merrick.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home with Ed Barnes and Jeff Franks officiating.

Burial will be at 1:15 p.m. in Bergholz Cemetery.

Friends and family will be received Monday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour before services on Tuesday (10-11 a.m.).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the North Industry Christian Church. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.