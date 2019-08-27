Paul E. Moore, Jr., 76, of Carrollton, OH, passed away Aug. 24, 2019 surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness.

Born April 28, 1943 in Canton, OH, Paul was the son of Paul E. Moore, Sr. and Betty Carson Moore.

He was a 1961 graduate of Carrollton High School and served our country in the U.S. Army from 1961-1963 as a demolition specialist stationed in Germany. He spent his 36-year career with East Ohio Gas Company, retiring in 1999. Paul was an avid fan of Ohio sports teams, especially the Cleveland Browns. After retirement he spent many years enjoying his hobbies – fishing, building model cars, target shooting and playing golf. One of his proudest moments was a hole in one! Papa enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in various sporting events and arts performances.

Paul will be deeply missed by his beloved wife and dance partner of 55 years, Linda Elliott Moore; their children, Michael (Jeni) Moore of Olmsted Falls and Michelle (Rick) Pipes of New Philadelphia; his grandchildren, Carson and Camryn Moore, and Mason, Mitchell and Ryann Pipes; his sister, Rebecca Tanner of Carrollton; sister-in-laws, Beth Johnston and Peggy (Mark) Triplett; nieces, Alexis (Eric) Bachrach and Sydney Tanner; nephews, Todd (Curry) Triplett, Kevin (Darla) Anthony, Marty (Pam) Anthony and aunts, uncles, cousins and several great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother-in-laws, Charles Johnston and John Tanner; and a nephew, Justin Triplett.

He will be sadly missed by his many friends and neighbors, and his loyal dog, Sis.

The family will receive guests Saturday, Aug. 31 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. immediately preceding a celebration of life service at Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 3167 Apollo Rd. SE, Carrollton.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Paul’s memory to be directed to Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Rd. NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church, 3167 Apollo Rd. SE, Carrollton, OH 44615.

A special thank you to Sunnyslope Care Center and the Truman House for their excellent care.