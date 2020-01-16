Paul G. Thompson, 89

Paul Gilbert Thompson, 89, of Carrollton, passed away at Aultman Hospital Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. Paul was born in Hibbetts, Ohio on April 5, 1930, the son of the late Lester and Mary (Sutton) Thompson.

Paul served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Herrington-Bethel United Methodist Church. He was a farmer, and also worked at Diebold and PPC. He drove milk truck during his retirement years.

Paul is survived by two sons, Lance Thompson of Carrollton and Paul “Chris” (Janet) Thompson of Magnolia; two grandchildren, Christina (Jason) Lee of Mineral City and Brian Thompson of Magnolia; two great-grandchildren, Hailey and Carter; and a sister-in-law, Virginia Thompson of Carrollton.

Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte (Hoff) Thompson and a brother, John Thompson.

Funeral services will be held at Herrington-Bethel United Methodist Church, 4009 Arbor Rd. NE, Mechanicstown, Ohio, on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Alan Hill officiating. Burial will follow at Herrington Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Bartley Funeral Home in Minerva and one hour prior to services at the church.

Friends may express their condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.