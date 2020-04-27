Paul P. Whipkey, 82, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly in his home Friday, April 24, 2020.

He was born Oct. 6, 1937 in Annapolis, Ohio to the late Hoy and Gail (Kennedy) Whipkey.

Paul was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He retired from the Timken Company in 1994 after 40 years of service and was a lifelong farmer.

He is preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and David Whipkey; and one sister, Shirley Walters.

Paul is survived by three children, Todd Whipkey, Tracy (Jeff) Robson, and Rodney (Jill) Whipkey; five grandchildren and three great grandchildren; one sister, Pauline (Rodney) Borland; one brother, Hoy Whipkey; several nieces and nephews; and good friends, Vernon Tyler and Sally Ann Schissler.

A private family service will be conducted at a later date.

