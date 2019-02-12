Paul R. Morris, 68, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at Altercare of Alliance.

He was born in Canton Sept. 3, 1950 to the late Thomas and Edna Morris.

Paul was a 1968 graduate of Glenwood High School and proudly served in the United States Army.

He was the co-owner of Morris Brother’s Scrap Metal for 39 years, retiring in 2017. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Carrollton and was an avid outdoorsman. Paul enjoyed hunting, fishing, hobby farming and was a member of the NRA.

He leaves his loving wife, Carolyn, whom he married March 5, 1973; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Veronica Morris of Strongsville, OH; daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Jason Kelly of Lyndhurst, OH; grandchildren, Madeline, Chloe and Lily; sisters, Susan Rinker and Carla (James) Lewis; brother, Martin (Darlene) Morris and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday at 6 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 4-6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Loaves and Fishes Food Bank, 320 Moody Ave. SW, Carrollton, OH 44615.

