Paul R. Tope, 74

Paul Richard Tope, 74, of Carrollton, died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at Aultman Compassionate Care.

He was born Nov. 17, 1944 in Dennison to Paul C. and Gertrude (Hartzell) Tope.

He graduated from Scio High School in 1962.

He worked for 42 years as an Engineer on the Railroad having worked for Penn Central, Conrail, and retired from Norfolk and Southern. He is a US Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Malvern First Christian Church.

He is survived by a wife, Donna (Earley) Tope, whom he married Jun 20, 1970; a daughter, Wendy (Aaron) Saurer of East Canton; a son, Jeff Tope of Carrollton; a sister, Judy Frye of Columbus; 2 grandchildren, Tasha (Corey) Starcher of Waynesburg and Andrew Cartright of East Canton.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. at Malvern First Christian Church with Mr. Kenny Thomas officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern. Calling hours will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 from 5-8 p.m. at the church. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.