Paul Ray Dent Sr., 76, of Amsterdam, died Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio.

Son of the late Genevieve (Perkins) and Harry N. Dent, he was born June 19, 1944, in Brilliant, Ohio.

Paul was a member of St. Joseph Church in Amsterdam and worked as a Pipe Fitter for Weirton Steel, where he retired after 30 years.

He is survived by his wife, the former Jo Anne M. Stanchina of Amsterdam; son, Paul (Christine) Dent Jr. of Alliance; step-son, Joseph (Janis) Christie of Allen, TX; two grandchildren; 4 brothers, David, Roger, Tommy, and Harry Dent; and two sisters, Norma Jean and Patty Dent.

Along with his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his daughter, Diana J. Dent in 1995; step-daughter, Linda S. Christie in 2011; and his first wife, Donna (Morris) Dent.

A private burial was held at Bergholz Cemetery.

Dodds Funeral Home of Amsterdam assisted the family with arrangements.