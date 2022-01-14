Paul W. Barstow (Bill) accomplished Jan. 10, 2022, what all Christians ae looking forward to and can only imagine, seeing Jesus face to face. Bill was saved in 1970 and was a living testimony of his love for the Lord, his family, and friends. He never met a stranger and would strike up a conversation that always led to the Lord.

I am sure there are many in Heaven thanking him right now. He attended Trinity Gospel Temple and was an usher for over 30 years. He volunteered in many aspects of the ministry and was a mighty prayer warrior. He met his wife of 28 years there, when she spotted him across a crowded church! He graduated from Carrollton High School in 1963 and worked at PCC Airfoils in Minerva for 48 ½ years before he retired in 2013. He loved to travel and visited his favorite place, Israel, 4 times.

Preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Eileen Barstow; a brother Rudy; brothers-in-law, Earl McMillen and Howard Arnold, and two infant granddaughters, Jordyn and Ziah.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carole; five children, James (Suzette) Barstow, Daniel Kraft, Tara Dorsey, Rebecca Knapp and William Barstow; six grandchildren, Trent, Andrew, Erica, Abbey, Amanda, and his best buddy and granddaughter, Skylar; one great grandchild, Madi; brothers, Robert (Sara), Joe (Della) Barstow; sister, Susan McMillen; sisters-in-law, Cindy Barstow and Shirley Arnold and many nieces and nephews.

He put up a courageous fight against IPF but ultimately got his final healing.

The words of King David sum it up best, “Can I bring him back again? I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me.”

We all love you Bill and we will meet you in the air – I Thessalonians 4:16-17.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date in April at Trinity Gospel Temple.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.