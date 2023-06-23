Paula A. Thompson, 82, of Minerva, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Aultman Compassionate Care.

She was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Canton to Alden and Catherine (Nigro) Biggins.

She was a cosmetologist. She graduated from Malvern High School in 1959 and attended the National Beauty College. She is a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Malvern.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rex Thompson who died Nov. 1, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, Carla (Daniel) Painter of Malvern, and Kelly (Daniel) McNeil of Malvern; sister, Angela Lambert of Malvern; brother, David (Janet) Lepore of Sagamore Hills; 4 grandchildren, Darcy (Shaun) Pearce of Malvern, Lauren (Andrew) Grubbs of Lisbon, Chelsea McNeil of Fayetteville, AR, and Rachel McNeil of Malvern; and 4 great-grandchildren, Lillian, Maxwell, Leo and Carson.

Private family services will be held at a later date with burial in Liberty Cemetery.

Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.