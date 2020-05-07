Paula Jean Miller, 73, passed away May 2, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio. Paula was born April 18,1947. She was the daughter of the late Paul U. Gilbaugh. She resided in Carrollton, Ohio.

She leaves behind eight children, Barb (Ernie) Stocker of Canton, Brenda (Brian) Wright of Sherrodsville, Brian Marshall of Las Vegas, NV, Paul (Michelle) Dare of Bergholz, Mike (Tonda) Dare of Carrollton, Jeanne (Carl) Herman of Canton, Doug (April) Miller of Carrollton, Tonee (Russell) Moreland of Greentown, Ohio, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Paula is survived by her precious dog, Mia.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Miller, Sr., who passed away in 2004 and a son, Fred Miller, Jr. who died in 1988.

Paula was a former member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Bowerston, Ohio. She was also a member of the Calvary Church of Canton, Ohio. Paula was a retired Licensed Practical Nurse, retiring from the Laurels of Massillon. Paula loved being around her family, friends and classmates of Conotton Valley High School. She also enjoyed camping.

There will be no service at this time.

A celebration of life will take place at a later point in time when all can be together.

Cards and notes of sympathy can be mailed to Doug Miller at 196 Ascot Rd., Carrollton, Ohio 44615.