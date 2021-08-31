On Aug. 18, 2021, Paulette Susan Jett was called to walk amongst the angels above with her life partner Larry Lones there to greet her. They were life companions for 27 wonderful years where they resided in Carroll County, Ohio. She lost her battle with cancer and now must continue her next journey without us.

Paulette was born Dec. 21, 1956, to the late Paul Louis and Undine Viola (Neighbor) Herstine in Canton, Ohio.

She spent some memorable moments in Zoar, Ohio, and later moved to Waynesburg, Ohio, to wed Michael Ray Jett of West Virginia on May 5, 1975. The union lasted 19 years. From this union they were blessed with two children. Paulette spent over 30 years caring for the patients and families at the now-called Arbors of Minerva. She enjoyed bringing smiles to each and every one of them, including making many friends with the staff. In her spare time, she enjoyed listening and singing to music, fishing, and spending time with family and friends. She truly enjoyed her adventures with Larry in the woods on the six-wheeler. She will be missed greatly by so many left here. Blessed be my dear.

Paulette was preceded in death by Larry on August 9, 2020; and sibling, Roger (Janet) Herstine of Canton South, Ohio.

She is survived by her children, Michael Paul (Jackie) Jett and Ronald “Dink” (Susan) Jett of Magnolia, Ohio. They blessed her with 9 grandchildren and one great grandchild. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy (Reynold) Miller of Magnolia, Ohio, many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.

Due to current health concerns, we will have a celebration of life at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the special individuals at Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708.

Condolences and special memories of Paulette can be shared with the family online at www.heritagecremationsociety.com