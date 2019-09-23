Pauline E. Hull, 96, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at the Arbors in Minerva.

A daughter of the late Marshall and Elsie Mayle Lee, she was born May 19, 1923 in Terra Alta, WV.

She is survived by a son, David (Carolyn) Hull of Malvern; eight grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Hull, in 1983; a son, Bobby Lee Hull, in 2017; and two brothers.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at noon in Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton. Burial will follow in Baxter’s Ridge Cemetery near New Harrisburg. Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until time of service.