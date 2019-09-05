Pauline F. Hoyt, 102, of South Carolina passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

She was born Aug. 19, 1917 in Dellroy, OH to the late, John F. and Bertha (Kelley) Jones.

Years ago, during her life in Ohio, she worked at Ben Franklin in Lisbon, OH and Elsass Dry Goods in Sebring, OH. She enjoyed playing numerous card games, especially Euchre with Couples Club, golf and bingo, and was a member of Sebring Presbyterian Church. Pauline moved in 2001 to the Myrtle Beach, SC area to be close to her daughter and son-in-law, and to spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Howard F. “Bucky” Hoyt in 1990; two brothers, Floyd “Jack” Jones and John Kenneth Jones; two sisters, Irene Roof and Elizabeth “Betty” Jones; and son-in-law, Roger Knecht just in 2018.

Survivors include her daughter, Beverly Knecht of Grovetown, GA; two grandsons, James (Coleen) Dailey and Christopher Knecht; two great grandsons, Cameron and Brandon; a sister, Lucille Hoobler, formerly of Dellroy; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Jones of Dellroy and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Westview Cemetery in Carrollton, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org). The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to view this obituary and share fond memories.