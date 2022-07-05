Pauline M. Postlethwait, 97, of Weirton, WV, passed away Sunday July 3, 2022, at the Carroll Health Center, Carrollton, Ohio.

She was born May 2, 1925, in Ravenswood, WV, the daughter of the late Thomas and Estella Howell Rector.

Pauline was also preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Bevlin Paul Postlethwait (1982); grandson, Joshua Wade; sisters, Geraldine Roush, Irene Johnson, and Edith Brown; and brothers, Odell Rector and Delbert Rector.

She worked for 20 years at Manuel’s Dry Cleaning & Tailoring of Weirton.

Surviving is her daughter, Linda Wade (Robert) of Weirton, WV; son, Thomas Postlethwait (Janet) of Carrollton, Ohio; grandchildren, Matt Postlethwait and Kelly Postlethwait; great grandchildren, Logan, Kylar, and Mason; brothers, Richard Rector of Carrollton, Ohio, and Darryl Rector of Canton, Ohio.

There will be no visitation.

Cremation has been entrusted to Steel & Wolfe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Weirton, WV.