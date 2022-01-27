Penny Lynn Frame, 59, of Scio, passed away Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.

She was born April 19, 1962, in Alliance, Ohio, to Virginia M. Bates and the late Ralph Millard.

Penny was a dedicated supporter of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and enjoyed volunteering for the Perry Twp. Fire Department fundraisers. She loved her family above everything, and especially time with her grandchildren.

Along with her mother, she is survived by her husband, Jeff, whom she married April 17, 1994; son, Anthony (Fantasia) Frame; daughter, Natasha (Jeffery) Smith; four grandchildren, Chantzen and Jaxton Frame, Rocco Myers-Smith, and Enver Smith; former daughter-in-law, Brittney Frame; and three brothers, Fred (Bonnie), Carl (Marie), and Tommy (Rhonda) Millard.

Penny was preceded in death by her father, Ralph Millard; step-father, Charles Morrow; and brother, Ron Millard.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Kirt Henman officiating.

Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 31, from 4-6 p.m. at Dodds Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Penny’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.