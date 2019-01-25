Peter J. Giannone, 80, of Malvern, died Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019 in the Arbors of Minerva.

He was born July 16, 1938 in Philadelphia to Peter and Helen (Rukart) Giannone.

He retired from PCC Airfoils in Minerva after 41 years of service. He is a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Salineville. He is a US Army Veteran of the Korean War and member of the Carrollton American Legion Post #428, the Carrollton Vet’s Club and the Minerva Eagles Aerie #2199.

He is survived by a daughter, Cassandra Gerren and her fiancé Harley Puckett of Salineville; a son, Peter (Paula) Giannone II of Malvern; 3 grandchildren, Justin (Christy) Gerren, Andrew (Tara) Gerren, Allyson (Nathan) Giannone; 2 step-grandchildren, Ray (Darcy) Mills and Carolinn (Chase) Mills; 10 great grandchildren, Seth, Parker, Aleia, Eddie, Emersyon, Brayden, Ayden, Knoxx, Grayson and Nolan.

Following cremation, a family celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Salineville. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.