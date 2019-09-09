Phillip D. Warrington, 78, of Amsterdam, OH passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at Trinity West, Steubenville.

He was born Feb. 6, 1941 in Steubenville, OH, a son of the late Richard Earl and Annabelle (Shortland) Warrington.

Phillip was a Veteran of the US Army and was retired from Ohio Edison.

He is survived by two sons, Rich (Tyra) Warrington and James (Sara) Warrington; a sister, Kay (Bob) Kirk; a companion, Virginia Heinzeroth; five grandchildren, Jenna, Marcus, Jackalin, Austin, and Mason.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with no services. Burial will rake place at Amsterdam Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to Everhart-Bove Funeral Homes.