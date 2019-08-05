Phineas M. Yoder, 87, of 6107 Meter Rd., Kensington, OH died Saturday evening, Aug. 3, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, OH after a brief illness.

He was born Sept. 24, 1931 at Cochranton, PA to Valentine and Mary (Miller) Yoder.

On November 7, 1954 he was united in marriage to Mary Ellen (Weaver). They lived in matrimony for 64 years.

He is survived by his wife Mary; two sons, Kenneth (Luella) Yoder of Kensington and Arnold (Sharon) Yoder of Gads Hill, ON Canada; two daughters, Margaret and Marilyn Yoder of the home; fourteen grandchildren and twenty three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and five sisters.

He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and a member of the Glade Run Mennonite Church.

The funeral will be held at the Glade Run Mennonite Church on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. with Lester Otto, Nathan Otto, Elmer Yoder and Levi Beidler officiating. Calling hours are Tuesday afternoon and evening 2-4 and 6-8 at Glade Run Mennonite Church. Burial will take place in Glade Run Mennonite Church Cemetery.