Phyllis E. Roettker, 56, of Carrollton, passed away Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

A daughter of the late Walter and Ruth Richards Smith, she was born Jan. 7, 1965, in Canton.

Phyllis was a member of Heaven’s Edge Apostolic Church of Carrollton and enjoyed reading her Bible. She loved to go camping, driving around to see Christmas lights, and planning parties and get-togethers. She was an amazingly creative crafter, a woman of faith, and a devoted grandmother. Her love for her family and friends and the impact that she made on everyone around her will never be forgotten.

She is survived by James Roettker, her loving husband of 38 years, whom she married June 25, 1983; son, Andrew Roettker; daughter, Amanda (Clayton) Haney; five grandchildren, Alijah Early, Faith Roettker, Austin Haney, Brandon Haney, and Caitlyn Haney; brothers, Russell (Danielle Haney) Smith and Matthew (Jewel) Smith; sisters, Janet (Bill) Grimes, and Sally (Eric) Reagle; mother-in-law, Karen Roettker; and sister-in-law, Merri Smith.

Along with her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Smith in 2017.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton with Pastor Bill Grimes officiating.

Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from noon until the time of services.

Dodds Funeral Home of Carrollton assisted the family with services.