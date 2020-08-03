Phyllis J. (Bachmann) Beck, 89, of Carrollton, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home late Thursday evening, July 30, 2020.

Born Oct. 7, 1930 in Wheeling, WV, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Helen (Schlosser) Bachmann, Sr.

After graduating from Triadelphia High School in 1948, she attended business school and then worked for Wheeling Realty.

On Aug. 27, 1950, Phyllis married John L. Beck. In 1951, they moved to Carrollton, where they lived for the rest of their lives. Phyllis worked in the elementary and administration offices of the Carrollton Exempted Village School District in the 1960s and 1970s.

A faithful member of the Carrollton First United Methodist Church, Phyllis was involved in many ministries there including lovingly caring for babies in the church nursery for about 40 years. She also served dinners at the church, including funeral dinners. Phyllis was a long-time member and leader of the United Methodist Women at her home church.

Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Luanna Beck of Winston-Salem, NC, and Karen Beck of Carrollton and Minerva. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley (Donald) Todd of Palmyra, VA.

In addition to her husband, John, who passed away in 2012, she was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Clarence Bachmann, Jr. and infant brother, Dennis.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, Aug. 5 at 11 a.m. at Carrollton First United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery.

Memorial donations in Phyllis’ name may be made to Carrollton First United Methodist Church or the Bell-Herron Scholarship Foundation.

Dodds Funeral Home assisted with the arrangements.