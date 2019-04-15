Phyllis M. Mills, 81, of Carrollton, passed away in her home Saturday morning, April 13, 2019.

A daughter of the late Harold and Rachel Phillis Milliken, she was born March 24, 1938 in Salem, Ohio.

Before her retirement in 2000, she was a 20-year employee of the Carroll County Department of Job and Family Services. She was also a board member of the Carroll County Unit of the American Cancer Society.

She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Paul Mills; one son, Richard Mills; five daughters, Sudie (Brad) Yoder, Lynne (Scott) Henry, Jodie (Rick) Ille, Shirley Fernandez, Paula (Ron) Pritchard; two brothers, Gary (Nancy) Milliken and Mark (Cheryl) Milliken; two sisters, Martha Mary (Robert) Shinn and Becky (Lee) Rummell; 20 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Dr. Donald Kelch, in 1971 and one son, Donald Kelch, in 2013.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 17 at 11 a.m. in the Dodds Funeral Home at Carrollton with Rev. Dr. Michael Doak officiating. Burial will follow in the Westview Cemetery at Carrollton. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Phyllis’s name may be made to either the American Cancer Society or to Community Hospice.