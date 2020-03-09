Quay H. Stiffler, 82, of Kensington, died Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his home.

He was born Dec. 24, 1937 in Green Township to Erdie and Stella (Lydic) Stiffler.

He worked in the melt shop for 44 years for Colcast, TRW and PCC Airfoils.

He is survived by his wife, Lola (Williams) Stiffler, whom he married July 2, 1981; 4 brothers, Tom (Cathy) Stiffler of AZ, Delomd (Cora) Stiffler of Muncy, PA, Ken (Ruth) Stiffler of Alliance, and Therman (Pat) Stiffler of Hughville, PA.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Delores Nyland.

Funeral services will be Thursday, March 12 at 12 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to the service from 10-12 at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.