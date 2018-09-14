Rabies Health Alert

Nancy Schaar

FPS Correspondent

Carroll County Health District Interim Health Commissioner Wendy Gotschall has issued a health warning for residents in the Village of Sherrodsville.

There has been one positive rabies case found in a raccoon in Sherrodsville and a second raccoon is being tested. The health district is concerned about stray cats.

The Health Advisory for Protection and Prevention states:

– Do not feed any stray animals (wildlife or domestic) at your home.

– Keep animals inside your home as much as possible.

– Avoid any contact with any wildlife

– Report immediately any strange or unusual behavior of wild animals to the Carroll County Health District at 330-627-4866. If after hours follow the prompt by pressing “1” to be connected to someone to dispatch a health district official.

If you have found an animal suspected of having rabies, The Ohio Department of Health can test animals for rabies but the brain must remain intact for testing.

For more information please call the health department at 330-627-4866.