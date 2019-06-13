Rachel Virginia Noble, 95, of Amsterdam, passed away at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Monday, June 10, 2019.

She was born March 18, 1924 in Peoli, OH to William and Mabel Caroline (Shar) Quillin.

She was a member of The Harsh Memorial United Methodist Church. Rachel was a farmer who enjoyed raising her goats and chickens. She also worked outside the home as a baker for various restaurants including Tiffany’s, The Western Grill and the S and E. She also operated Noble Milk Cartage after her husband, Loren, died.

Survivors include her daughter, Judy Edmonds of Amsterdam; a daughter-in-law, Betty Stubbins of Uhrichsville, OH; a step daughter, Nancy Westfall; eight grandchildren, Kim Heath, Ginger Haney, John Stubbins Jr., Donny Edmonds, Carol Sumtheeng, Dwane Hasseman, Juanna Gallow and Teresa Morgan; twenty two great-grandchidren, six great-great-grandchildren and many loving family members.

Preceding her in death was her first husband, Herman Stubbins, in 1977; her second husband, Loren Noble, on Dec. 17, 1997; a son, John Stubbins; two daughters, Carol Jean Heath and Jo Ann Stubbins; a step daughter, Carol Scott; three brothers, Chuck Quillin, Junior Quillin and Dick Quillin; a sister, Bessie Metzger and two grandchildren, Jessica Heath and Cathy Sue Hasseman.

Calling hours will be June 14, 2019 at the Allmon Dugger Cotton Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The service will follow at 1 p.m. The burial will take place in the Harlem Springs Cemetery.