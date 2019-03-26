Community raises money for Rainsberg family; family says thanks

CARROLLTON – Last week, the CHS Club hosted a Powder Puff football game to raise money for Tzak Rainsberg and his family.

Rainsberg was a student at Carrollton High School when he was involved in an accident in 2017, leaving him in a wheelchair and with a traumatic brain injury.

The Rainsbergs wanted to purchase Tzak a Hippocampe All-Terrain Beach Wheelchair, that costs nearly $3,400.

When Carrollton students, teachers and residents found out, they took the matter into their own hands and started to raise funds.

Between the powder puff game and student/teacher collections, $4,788 was raised; more than enough money for the special wheelchair.

“We appreciate all of the students and the work that they put into the event,” Tzak’s mom Tisha said. “Tzak will get his chair and he will so enjoy it! We are so proud to be a part of this community!”